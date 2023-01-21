Letter: Why the interest from China and Hong Kong? Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

University of Pennsylvania runs the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. This is where classified documents were recently found. China and Hong Kong have donated $14 million to the university since President Biden became president. China has donated $61 million to the university between the years 2017-2020, according to previous Free Beacon reporting. I have to ask the question, “Why would China donate $75 million to this?

Russel E. Tordoff

Glenville