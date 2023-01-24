Man held on charges and other reports Published 9:10 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Deputies held Zachary Allen Etter on a charge of fleeing in a motor vehicle and open container after receiving a report of a possible drunken driver at 1:22 a.m. Monday on Interstate 35 near mile marker 2.

1 turns self in on warrant

Ezekiel Octavius Brown, 23, turned himself in on a warrant at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Juveniles cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited two juveniles for disorderly conduct at 8:53 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School.