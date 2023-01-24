Marcella Rae Goette of New Richland, passed away at the New Richland Care Center on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the age of 91 years and 21 days. A funeral service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church in New Richland on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:30PM with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Marcella Rae (Hansen) Goette was born on December 20, 1931 in Burt, Iowa to Elmer and Eleanor (Koestler) Hansen. She attended country school through 8th grade and graduated from Bricelyn High School. Following graduation, she worked at a local Drug Store/Soda Fountain. She was introduced to Marvin “Pat” Goette by mutual friends and family and it was love at first sight; they were wed nearly one year later on December 3, 1950. They were blessed with two children, Craig and Cindi. Marcella and Marvin moved to the New Richland area where they began farming and raising their family.

Marcella was a devoted wife who could often be found assisting Marvin on the farm. In the fall she tended the grain dryer and would chop stalks after corn harvest. She had a love for gardening and canned a variety of fruits and vegetables for her family to enjoy throughout the year. Marcella was also known for baking delicious, homemade pies, breads and sweet treats. She loved to make the holiday meals for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, followed by playing games around the dinner table.

A lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in New Richland, Marcella played organ for many church services and served as secretary for the ladies’ aid group. Marcella’s love for music was passed along to her daughter as she taught her how to play piano, along with numerous neighborhood children. Christmas time hosts fond memories of Marcella and Cindi playing holiday music duets on the piano. Marcella lived on the farm until the fall of 2021 and then moved to the New Richland Care Center.

Pat and Marcella loved to dance and spent many happy times at polka dances, barn dances, and traveling with the Wendinger Brothers on various polka tours. They also loved spending time traveling to Lovelock, Nevada to spend time with Pat’s aunt and uncle, Barney and Agnes Goette.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cindi Christenson (Tom Minehart); grandchildren, Casey (Britani) Christenson and Ciara (T. Mark Schisel) Christenson; great-grandchildren, Calen Christenson, Hayden Christenson and Kaeden Tran; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Hansen, Darlene Underland, and Laurie Goette; brother-in-law, Vernon (Alice) Goette; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; son, Craig; brothers, Milton Hansen and Larry (Elizabeth) Hansen; and numerous in-laws.

A very special Thank You to St. Croix Hospice and the loving staff at the New Richland Care Center.