Masons raise almost $13.3K including matching funds for Salvation Army Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Western Star Lodge No. 26 has a traditional coffee on Wednesday mornings, which has been attended over 40 years. At the recent coffee gathering the group met with Maj. Sandy Hunt from the Albert Lea Salvation Army.

Masons and their families ring the bell for the Red Kettle Christmas drive annually for the Salvation Army. This year the group rang on Dec. 3 at both Hy-Vee and at Bomgaars stores in Albert Lea.

The group presented a matching funds check for $6,649, which matched the amount raised bell ringing. (This brought the 2022 total to a few cents under $13,300.)

The lodge members thank everyone who rang the bell, who donated to the endeavor and especially to Sarah Stultz at the Albert Lea Tribune for helping get the word out that the group was seeking matching funds.