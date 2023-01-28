Mayo to offer Hospice adult grief support groups Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Mayo Clinic Health System will again host its six-week Hospice adult grief support groups starting the week of April 17 and continuing through May 22.

The groups are for people who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life within the last three years.

The groups provide a safe way to connect with other people who are grieving, to be understood and to share needs, concerns and feelings.

Grief group participants should be at least three months into their journey with grief after the death of their loved one.

The in-person class in Albert Lea will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Mondays at the Mayo Clinic Hospice Office, 1705 S.E. Broadway Ave. A Zoom class is also offered at the same time.

Registration is required by March 20.

To register contact 507-284-4002 or 800-679-9084 or email rsthospicebereavement@mayo.edu.