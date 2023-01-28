Meet the athlete: Jayda Moyer
Published 1:00 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023
Q: What grade are you in?
A: 10th
Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: Live in Albert Lea. I attend Albert Lea High school
Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: Mother, Leah; father, Cody; brothers: Braylon and Ledger
Email newsletter signup
Q: Which sports do you play?
A: Hockey
Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: My favorite part is playing with my friends and getting to experience the ups and downs of sports
Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: You need to be patient
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A:When I played Hermantown in the state tournament
Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: I started playing when I was 4 years old. I wanted to play after I watched my aunt Natasha Moyer play.
Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: father, hockey; mother, dance; brothers, hockey
Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: Making High Performance
Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: Getting into the state tournament and playing college hockey
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Andrei Vaslevskiy
Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: play college hockey and major in the medical field
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Biology
Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: My spanish teacher, Mrs. Klinghagen
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: hunting and fishing with my dad
Q: What is your dream job?
A: to be a veterinarian
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “Heartland”
Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I’ve never broken a bone