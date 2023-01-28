Meet the athlete: Jayda Moyer Published 1:00 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

Q: What grade are you in?

A: 10th

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: Live in Albert Lea. I attend Albert Lea High school

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: Mother, Leah; father, Cody; brothers: Braylon and Ledger

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: Hockey

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: My favorite part is playing with my friends and getting to experience the ups and downs of sports

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: You need to be patient

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A:When I played Hermantown in the state tournament

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: I started playing when I was 4 years old. I wanted to play after I watched my aunt Natasha Moyer play.

Q: What sports did your family members play?

A: father, hockey; mother, dance; brothers, hockey

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?

A: Making High Performance

Q: What are your sports-related goals?

A: Getting into the state tournament and playing college hockey

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: Andrei Vaslevskiy

Q: What are your college plans? Major?

A: play college hockey and major in the medical field

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Biology

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: My spanish teacher, Mrs. Klinghagen

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: hunting and fishing with my dad

Q: What is your dream job?

A: to be a veterinarian

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: “Heartland”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: I’ve never broken a bone