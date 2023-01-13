Meet the Athlete: Kaidin Barnes
Published 5:57 pm Friday, January 13, 2023
Q: What grade are you in?
A: Senior
Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: Albert Lea, Albert Lea High School
Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: Sara Barnes – Mom
Hailey Barnes – Sister
Isaiah Wall – Brother
Dallas and Susan – Dogs
Q: Which sports do you play?
A: Basketball
Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: Being around the team and having great experiences with friends and teammates.
Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: How to work with others and be a part of a team, even if you don’t see eye to eye.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: When Dylan Scherff broke the single game scoring record against Owatonna.
Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: Brother played and through youth association.
Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: Mom played volleyball, sister was in dance and brother was in football, basketball and baseball.
Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: Two year varsity letter winner in basketball.
Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: Make sure basketball is a part of my life forever.
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Malik Beasley – styled my play after him.
Q: What are your college plans?
A: Winona State for psychology.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Psychology
Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: Therese Netzer
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Watch NBA, video games and hang out with friends.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: Therapist
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “The Regular Show”
Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I am a big Frank Ocean fan.