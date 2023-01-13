Meet the Athlete: Kaidin Barnes Published 5:57 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

Q: What grade are you in?

A: Senior

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: Albert Lea, Albert Lea High School

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: Sara Barnes – Mom

Hailey Barnes – Sister

Isaiah Wall – Brother

Dallas and Susan – Dogs

Email newsletter signup

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: Basketball

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: Being around the team and having great experiences with friends and teammates.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: How to work with others and be a part of a team, even if you don’t see eye to eye.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: When Dylan Scherff broke the single game scoring record against Owatonna.

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: Brother played and through youth association.

Q: What sports did your family members play?

A: Mom played volleyball, sister was in dance and brother was in football, basketball and baseball.

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?

A: Two year varsity letter winner in basketball.

Q: What are your sports-related goals?

A: Make sure basketball is a part of my life forever.

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: Malik Beasley – styled my play after him.

Q: What are your college plans?

A: Winona State for psychology.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Psychology

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: Therese Netzer

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Watch NBA, video games and hang out with friends.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Therapist

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: “The Regular Show”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: I am a big Frank Ocean fan.