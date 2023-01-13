Meet the Athlete: Kaidin Barnes

Published 5:57 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

By Submitted

Kaidin Barnes is a two-year varsity letter winner in basketball. Provided

Q: What grade are you in?
A: Senior

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: Albert Lea, Albert Lea High School

Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: Sara Barnes – Mom
Hailey Barnes – Sister
Isaiah Wall – Brother
Dallas and Susan – Dogs

Q: Which sports do you play?
A: Basketball

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: Being around the team and having great experiences with friends and teammates.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: How to work with others and be a part of a team, even if you don’t see eye to eye.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: When Dylan Scherff broke the single game scoring record against Owatonna.

Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: Brother played and through youth association.

Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: Mom played volleyball, sister was in dance and brother was in football, basketball and baseball.

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: Two year varsity letter winner in basketball.

Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: Make sure basketball is a part of my life forever.

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Malik Beasley – styled my play after him.

Q: What are your college plans?
A: Winona State for psychology.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Psychology

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: Therese Netzer

Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Watch NBA, video games and hang out with friends.

Q: What is your dream job?
A: Therapist

Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “The Regular Show”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I am a big Frank Ocean fan.

 

