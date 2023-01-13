Minnesota individual income tax filing season opens Jan. 23 Published 12:35 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Revenue will open the state Individual Income Tax filing season on Monday, January 23, 2023. This date matches the opening day for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The filing deadline to submit 2022 Minnesota income tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. This date matches the filing deadline for 2022 federal income tax returns.

Tax software providers and tax professionals may be accepting and preparing tax returns before January 23 and will submit those returns when the IRS and state systems open.

“Filing electronically is still the best way to ensure your tax return is accurate and filed securely. Some Minnesotans may also qualify to file their returns electronically for free,” said Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart. “If you’re entitled to a refund, choosing to get that refund via direct deposit is the most convenient and secure way.”

Tax Conformity Update

Recently, a bill was signed into law that brings more of Minnesota’s tax code into conformity with the federal tax code. These changes impact 2022 forms and instructions as well as prior years. Revenue will update the impacted tax forms and instructions and work with certified tax software providers to get their products updated to reflect these changes. The updated forms and instructions and a list of certified tax software providers will be available on our website by January 23.

Electronic Filing and Free Tax Help

When you file your taxes this year, choose electronic filing. Last year, over 92 percent of Minnesota taxpayers filed their taxes electronically. Using electronic software is easy, convenient, and secure. Electronic filing also ensures that you have the most up-to-date forms and instructions when you file.

Free electronic filing is available for Minnesotans who meet certain requirements. You may be eligible to file electronically for free if your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $73,000 or less. To see if you are eligible for free electronic filing, see the Electronic Filing Software for Individuals page on the department’s website.

You may qualify for free tax preparation help for your federal and Minnesota income tax returns. To qualify, you must meet one of these criteria: be age 60 or older, have a disability, speak limited or no English, or have income less than $60,000 per year. There are over 170 free tax preparation sites across Minnesota where you can get help from IRS-certified volunteers. Most sites are open January 29 – April 15 and you can visit our website to find free tax preparation sites near you by the end of January.

Direct Deposit

Direct deposit is an easy, convenient, and secure way to get your refund. You can include your banking information on your tax return and get your refund deposited into your bank account. Direct deposit is available whether you file your return electronically or by mail. For more information on choosing direct deposit, see the Direct Deposit page on the Revenue website.

Fraud Prevention

The department takes protecting your personal information and your tax refund very seriously. We review and verify information on all tax returns to make sure the right refund goes to the right person. Do not spend your refund until you get your check or see the money in your bank account. To learn more about identity theft, see the Identity Theft and Tax Refund Fraud page on our website.

Track Your Refund

You can track the status of your refund by using the Where’s My Refund? system. You can track which of the four stages your refund is in and if you need to take any action. When we finish processing your refund, you will see the date we sent it. To learn about the measures we take to process your return and issue your refund, see our video on a day in the life of a tax return.

Stay informed

Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.