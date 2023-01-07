MINUTES 12.29.22 Published 8:10 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD December 29 th , 2022 The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Forman, Edwin and Herman. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. MOVED, approving the agenda as presented. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution:

RESOLUTION No. 22-401 Approval of Claims RESOLVED, that the following claims be allowed and paid on or before December 31 st , 2022. General Fund $ 340,975.29, County Road & Bridge $130,823.13, Human Services $116,818.18, Public Health $38,845.63, Capital Improvement, $46,193.77, County Ditch $68,976.37, Trust & Agency $5,084.75, Payroll Clearing Fund $1,033.87, Tax Collection Fund $ 583.62, FUND TOTALS $749,334.61 Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 52; Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $5,435.22. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. County

Administrator, Candace Pesch presented plaques to Commissioner Dan Belshan for twenty-four years of services and Ted Herman for two years of service. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 8:35 a.m. until Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. By: Christopher Shoff Chair Attest: Candace Pesch County Administrator.

