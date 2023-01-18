Naeve Alumni and Nurses’ Club to offer nursing scholarships Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The Naeve Alumni and Nurses’ Club announces nursing scholarships available to area graduating seniors or persons who have successfully completed one year of education in an RN program. Each scholarship is in the amount of $1,000.

Applications are available from school counselors, principals or by contacting Rosie Rasmussen at 507-377-3683 or (cell phone) 507-391- 0404 and also by e-mail: jrrassen@charter.net

Factors to be considered by the scholarship committee are academics, community involvement and demonstrated leadership.

All completed applications must be received by April 3 to be considered and processed.