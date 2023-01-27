New Albert Lea girls basketball three-point record set

Published 10:14 am Friday, January 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

An Albert Lea High School girls’ basketball player set a new record Thursday for all-time career three-point shots during a game in Worthington.
Kendall Kenis set the record, bringing her career three-point shots made to 134.
The previous record was 131 set by Megan Kortan from 2011-15.
Kenis went into the season with 102 at fourth place.
Kenis led the Tigers with 28 points during the game, and Nevaeh Wacholz added a double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
The Tigers led at half time 32-28; however, fouls, turnovers and a difference in rebounds led to a loss of 77-59.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

Scoreboard: Jan. 24, 2023

Albert Lea takes 4th in Big 9 Conference

In the lead in the first half, Tigers fall to Red Wing

Albert Lea wrestlers win one, lose one in triangular

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections