New Albert Lea girls basketball three-point record set Published 10:14 am Friday, January 27, 2023

An Albert Lea High School girls’ basketball player set a new record Thursday for all-time career three-point shots during a game in Worthington.

Kendall Kenis set the record, bringing her career three-point shots made to 134.

The previous record was 131 set by Megan Kortan from 2011-15.

Kenis went into the season with 102 at fourth place.

Kenis led the Tigers with 28 points during the game, and Nevaeh Wacholz added a double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers led at half time 32-28; however, fouls, turnovers and a difference in rebounds led to a loss of 77-59.