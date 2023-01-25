PUBLIC HEARING Published 4:51 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALBERT LEA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., at Albert Lea City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E. Clark Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007 to consider the following action:

To declare the following property excess city property, waive the Planning Commission review for analysis of consistency with the Comprehensive Plan, and sell the property listed below at a fair market value as determined by council:

PID 34-614-0020 –

This parcel of land being a part of the Illinois Central Railroad Company’s unused right of way originally owned by Albert Lea and Southern Railroad Company, located in Lot “B” of Smith & Lambs Subdivision of Lot No. 1 of Ballards Subdivision of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 102 North, Range 21 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Freeborn County, Minnesota, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the point of intersection of the northwesterly boundary line of Jefferson Avenue, and the northeasterly line marking the boundary of the right of way of the said Illinois Central Railroad Company, said point being the southwesterly corner of the property conveyed by Maynard Warner and Arlene A. Warner to Randine Bakken by deed dated January 25, 1947, and recorded in Deed Book 109, Page 111 in the Office of Registrar of Deeds of said Freeborn County; thence north 41 degrees 10 minutes west, along said Railroad Company’s northeasterly right of way line, also being the southwesterly line of Bakken and Neilson properties, a distance of 131.9 feet, more or less, to the easterly line of Madison Avenue; thence southerly along said easterly line of Madison Avenue to a point in the Minneapolis & St. Louis Railroad Company’s northeasterly right of way line, over which the Chicago, Rock Island & Pacific Railroad Company operates, said point being 50 feet perpendicularly distant northeasterly from the center line of main track; thence southeasterly along said northeasterly right of way line parallel with said center line 11 feet, more or less, to the said northwesterly boundary line of Jefferson Avenue; thence northeasterly along said northwesterly boundary line of Jefferson Avenue 100 feet, more or less, to the place of beginning, containing an area of 7145 square feet, more or less.

Persons wishing to be heard regarding the proposal will be heard at this time. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing or may be emailed to the following address:

dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us

City Clerk

Daphney Maras

City of Albert Lea

221 E. Clark Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF

ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

s/s

City Clerk

