Robin Gudal: Here’s to a happy 2023 new year Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” — 2 Corinthians 5:17 ESV.

“‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’” — Jeremiah 29:11, NIV.

What amazing promises.

I make the commitment years ago to follow Christ, and I’m committed to it once again this year — my resolution, no turning back!

This has not always been easy. When we get discouraged or hardship comes our way, we have a choice: throw in the towel or lean-in strong!

Being a strong-willed child and now an adult, I choose to lean-in.

“I have decided, I called out his name. I’m following Jesus now and he knows the way.

I made up my mind, I leave it behind, no turning back.

I’m moving on, not looking back, I’m giving Him all that I have.

No turning back, no turning back.” — “No Turning Back” by Brandon Heath.

New Year’s Eve, Greggy and I watched “It’s A Wonderful Life” (again), and in the final scenes I was once again reminded no man is a failure who has friends.

“I am a friend of God; he calls me friend. Who am I that you are mindful of me, that you hear me when I call. Is it true that you are thinking of me. How you love me it’s amazing. I am a friend of God.” — “Friend of God,” Israel Houghton).

I am grateful for Jesus, the best friend one can have, and I am also thankful for my friends-in-the-flesh. This new year, may we all extend grace, kindness and a hand of friendship toward others.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.