Roger Dale Stoa of Austin, MN passed away at his home January 8, 2023. Roger was born August 31, 1949 in Austin, MN to Clayton and Darlene (Van Der Voort) Stoa, and was raised in the Moscow, MN area. He spent his first year at school at the Moscow one room schoolhouse, and then attended Albert Lea schools until his graduation in 1967. 13 years later Roger met and married his love, Carla Woods, and knowing that they were meant to be, were married August 2,1980, after a short courtship. Together Roger and Carla raised two children, Amanda and Brian.

Roger received a technical certificate in welding after high school and started a fabrication business where he fabricated and built championship winning racecars. In his free time Roger was an avid outdoorsman, often spending his time fishing, hunting, and trapping; he was also a member of Cedar Valley Conservation, coached softball, assisted with the local 4-H club, and was a lifelong member of the Moscow Lutheran Church.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and Brother Brian John Stoa.

He is survived by his wife Carla; daughter Amanda and her husband Donnie Juenger (Michael Tschida, Gabriel Tschida, Josephine Juenger, Degan Juenger, and Keandra Ingram) of Austin, MN; son Brian and his wife Deborah (Evangeline, Adelynn, and Rosalind) of Hartford, WI; brothers James and his wife Joann of Whittier, CA, Dean and his wife Yvonne of Rushford, MN, Chuck and his wife Holly of Des Moines, IA, and Kevin and his wife Abby of Albert Lea, MN; one sister, Kristine Allas and her husband Lynn of Lansing, MN; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Roger was a loving father and doting grandfather who will be missed.

Visitation will be held from 4:00PM-7:00PM, Friday, January 13, 2023 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation in Albert Lea. A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Moscow Lutheran Church in Austin, MN with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.