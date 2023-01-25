Sarah Stultz: Amidst the storms there are still sunny days Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

We’re all familiar with the dog days of summer, but is it safe to say we’re now in the dogs day of winter?

I don’t know about you guys, but this winter has seemed long for me, and we’re not even into February yet.

Email newsletter signup

The snowstorms came early and often, and while we have been spoiled with several stints of above freezing weather, the end is not in sight.

As we all know, winter weather can continue into March and even April. One year since I’ve lived here, we even got a foot of snow in May.

I shudder even thinking of it.

Amidst the snow, the ice, the poor driving conditions and the slippery sidewalks and parking lots, there have bright spots to remind me there’s still good to this season that I somewhat grudgingly get through every year.

I’ve always believed that as we experience the bad — or the unfavorable conditions in this case — we are easier able to recognize and appreciate the good — or in this case the warmth and sunny skies once they return.

This morning, I drove to New Richland for an assignment and was left in awe yet again at the beauty of the landscape as I traveled up State Highway 13 — first past Manchester, then Hartland and on to New Richland.

The fog from earlier in the morning had lifted and in its place were sunshine and trees that glistened with frozen fog on each limb.

It was a beautiful sight to see.

And it’s not the first time this winter that we’ve been blessed to see this beauty — it just leaves me speechless each time.

What I’ve come to realize about myself is that some days I’m too busy to acknowledge the sunshine or the beauty laid out before me, even though all I have to do is slow down my life or simply open my eyes for it.

I’ve found the same to be true with more complex things in life as well.

When we dwell in the negative, we sometimes don’t see the good, even when it’s right there in front of us.

So hang in there, slow down and take time to look around. I’ll bet you’ll see good sparkled through more that you initially thought.

And while we may be in the dog days of winter, just think of how good it’s going to feel a few months from now when the grass is green and the warmth returns.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.