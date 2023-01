Scoreboard: Jan. 17, 2023 Published 10:00 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

THURSDAY

Boys basketball: Alden-Conger at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Mabel-Canton at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Albert Lea at Mankato West 7:30 p.m.

GHEC-ML-T at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 6 p.m.

Boys hockey: Austin at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Girls hockey: Albert Lea at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

Boys swim and dive: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Albert Lea at Coon Rapids, 7 p.m.

NRHEG at Westfield, 7 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at home, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Alden-Conger at Mabel-Canton, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

United South Central at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Rockford, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at Osage, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Madelia, 6 p.m.

Randolph at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

United South Central at Immanuel Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Rockford, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Mills at Osage, 6:15 p.m.

Wrestling: NRHEG at United South Central, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s results

Girls basketball

Dover Eyota 75, NRHEG 55

DE 35 40 – 75

NR 30 25 – 55

NRHEG stats: Faith Neilsen 20 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Quinn VanMaldeghem 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block; Erin Jacobson 4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal; Gabrielle Schlaak 1 assist; Hallie Schultz 2 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Sidney Schultz 21 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; Chloe Stork 1 rebound, 1 block; Camryn VanMaldeghem 5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Prelie Neilsen 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

Northwood-Kensett 38, Nashua-Plainfield 19

Northwood-Kensett stats: Chloe Costello 10 points; Ella Leonard 6 points; Morgan Wallin 6 points; Madalynn Hanson 8 points; Mallory Rheingans 4 points; Emma Hengesteg 2 points; Lexi Hanson-Brandsoy 2 points

Girls hockey

Albert Lea 9, Red Wing 1

AL 2 3 4 – 9

RW 0 0 1 – 1

Albert Lea stats: Haley Austinson 2 assists; Elizabeth Willett 1 assist; Hanna Austinson 1 goal, 1 assist; Olivia Elsworth 1 goal; Aryah Hansen 1 assist; Shelby Evans 1 goal; Morgan Goskeson 1 goal, 2 assists; Mika Cichosz 4 goals, 1 assist; Liley Steven 1 goal, 1 assist

Wrestling

NRHEG at Darrell Jaeger Invitational in Stewartville

Parker Bunn at 132 pounds

Kellen Burger (Unknown) fall Bunn, 1:21

Caden Hyke (Stewartville) dec. Bunn, 9-7

Deven Parpart at 138 pounds

Jace Deyoung (Stewartville) fall Parpart, 3:57

Kai Kobayashi (Rochester Mayo) maj. dec. Parpart, 12-3

Aidan Schlaak 6th place at 145 pounds

Schlaak fall Lucas Larson (Stewartville), 2:43

Calder Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) tech. fall Schlaak, 16-1

Braxten Wiste (GMLOS) fall Schlaak,2:01

Colton Wharton (Byron) fall Schlaak, 4:29

Ryan Schlaak 3rd place at 152 pounds

Schlaak dec. Ethan Bertschinger, Ethan (Rochester John Marshall), 10-4

Schlaak dec. Kamden Ernste, Kamden (Rochester Mayo), 8-5

Schlaak fall Brody Robinson, Brody (Rochester John), 3:40

Gavin Bartel (Byron) dec. Schlaak, 10-4

Harbor Cromwell 6th place at 160 pounds

Carter Funk (Rochester Mayo) dec. Cromwell, 3-1

Cromwell fall Garrett Nemechek, 4:50

Drake Payne (GMLOS) fall Cromwell, 6:15

Cole Hutchens 6th place at 195 pounds

Rowan Sween (GMLOS) fall Hutchens, 1:55

Wyette Stanton (Rochester John) fall Hutchens, 1:07

Zach Quam (Byron) dec. Hutchens, 6-3

Jace Ihrke 5th place at 220 pounds

Ethan Peper (Rochester Mayo) fall Ihrke, 1:41

Evan Hernandez (Rochester John) fall Ihrke, 4:38

William Roth (Byron) dec. Ihrke, 13-6

John Swanek (GMLOS) fall Ihrke, :51

Makota Misgen 2nd place at 285 pounds

Misgen fall Mason Degrood, 6:37

Carter Geerts (Byron) dec. Misgen, 1-0

Friday’s results

Boys basketball

Lake Mills 73, Belmond-Klemme 31

LM 23 21 22 7 – 73

BK 8 12 6 5 – 31

Lake Mills stats: Denton Kingland 5 points, 4 assists; Eli Menke 12 points; Lance Helming 17 points, 4 rebounds; Aiden Stensrud 16 points, 13 rebounds; Logan Bacon 6 points, 6 assists; Alex Mannes 9 points, 5 assist; Chace Gaetzke 3 points; Keaton Wempen 2 points; Colin Schmidt 3 points

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 68, NRHEG 55

NRHEG stats: Daxter Lee 32 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Will Tuttle 10 points, 16 rebounds; Sam Olson 4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists; Alden Dobberstein 4 points; Sawyer Prigge 4 points; Jaylin Raab 1 point

Alden-Conger 80, Nicollet 64

Girls basketball

NRHEG 54, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 46

NR 29 25 – 54

WEM 14 32 – 46

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 13 points, 1 rebound; Quinn VanMaldeghem 19 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist; Erin Jacobson 9 points, 5 rebounds; Hallie Schultz 6 rebounds; Sidney Schultz 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; Adalyn Stadheim 1 rebound; Chloe Stork 1 rebound; Camryn VanMaldeghem 1 point, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 0

AL 1 2 1 – 4

RW 0 0 0 – 0

Albert Lea stats: Tim Chalmers 1 goal; Spencer VanBeek 1 assist; Max Edwin 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Ladlie 1 goal; Joseph Yoon 1 goal, 1 assist; Connor Pirsig 1 assist; Dakota Jahnke 20 saves