Scoreboard: Jan. 21, 2023 Published 8:35 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Tuesday’s results

Boys basketball

Glenville-Emmons 51, Grand Meadow 36

Glenville-Emmons stats: Marshall Baseman 18 points, 11 rebounds; Weston Anderson 10 points, 9 rebounds; Deven Dufour 10 points, 3 rebounds; Damon Ellingson 6 points, 6 rebounds; Emmett Knutson 3 points; Ethan Hajek 3 points; Tannon Hornberger 1 point, 12 rebounds

United South Central 82, NRHEG 63

NRHEG stats: Will Tuttle 19 points, 11 rebounds; Daxter Lee 16 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists; 5 steals; Sawyer Prigge 15 points, 3 rebounds; Sam Olson 8 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds; Haylin Raab 3 points, 3 assists; Jackson Chrz 2 points

Alden-Conger 80, Cleveland 56

Girls basketball

West Fork 61, Northwood-Kensett 26

Northwood-Kensett stats: 9 points; Morgan Wallin 8 points; Ella Leonard 6 points; Peyton Shoger 2 points; Lexi Hanson-Brandsoy 1 point

Boys hockey

Luverne 4, Albert Lea 2

Wrestling

Albert Lea defeated Rochester Mayo 40-31

106 Ryan Collins (Albert Lea) over Andrew Trimble (Rochester Mayo) by Fall

113 Michael Olson (Albert Lea) over Juan Cobarruvias (Rochester Mayo) by Technical Fall 21-5

120 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) over Adam Buenger (Rochester Mayo) by Major Decision 14-2

126 Logan Davis (Albert Lea) over Max Erickson (Rochester Mayo) by Fall

132 Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

138 Nick Korman (Albert Lea) over Kellen Burger (Rochester Mayo) by Major Decision 16-4

145 Calder Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) over Jace Houston (Albert Lea) by Fall

152 Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea) over Kamden Ernste (Rochester Mayo) by Decision 4-1

160 Mason Attig (Albert Lea) over Carter Funk (Rochester Mayo) by Fall

170 Logan Burger (Rochester Mayo) over Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea) by Fall

182 Dylan Peper (Rochester Mayo) over Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea) by Decision 11-5

195 Lucas Peterson (Rochester Mayo) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea) by Major Decision 12-0

220 Ethan Peper (Rochester Mayo) received a forfeit

285 Caleb Loomis (Rochester Mayo) over Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea) by Fall

Albert Lea defeated Mankato East 48-22

106 Ryan Collins (Albert Lea) over Jackson Stensrud (Mankato East) by Major Decision 14-2

113 Michael Olson (Albert Lea) over Jackson Buboltz (Mankato East) by Fall

120 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) received a Forfeit

126 Logan Davis (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

132 Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

138 Nick Korman (Albert Lea) over Bennett Blom (Mankato East) by Technical Fall 18-3

145 Luke Scholtes (Mankato East) over Jace Houston (Albert Lea) by Fall

152 Ben Glogoski (Mankato East) over Estabon Mixteco (Albert Lea) by Fall

160 Elliot Betz (Mankato East) over Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea) bey Decision 6-3

170 Max Morgan (Mankato East) over Mason Attig (Albert Lea) by Decision 9-3

182 Brian Thilges (Mankato East) over Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea) by Major Decision 12-0

195 Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

220 Patrick Holcomb (Albert Lea) over Xavier Roberts (Mankato East) by Decision 7-2

285 Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea) received a forfeit