Scoreboard: Jan. 24, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

THURSDAY

Boys basketball: Lanesboro at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

Tri-City United at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Alden-Conger at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Albert Lea at Worthington, 7:15 p.m.

Boys hockey: Northfield at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Girls hockey: Albert Lea at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Boys swim and dive: Albert Lea at Rochester Century, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Albert Lea at Northfield, 5:30 p.m.

NRHEG at Triton, 7 p.m.

Maple River/United South Central at WEM/JWP, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Lake Mills, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Kingsland, 7:15 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Loyola Catholic, 7 p.m.

NRHEG at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

United South Central at Madelia, 7:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 6:15 p.m.

Monday’s results

Girls basketball

NRHEG 48, TCU 44

NR 22 26 – 48

TCU 22 22 – 44

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 3 points, 2 rebounds; Quinn VanMaldeghem 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Erin Jacobson 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal; Hallie Schultz 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Sidney Schultz 22 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 assists; Adalyn Stadheim 1 rebound; Camryn VanMaldeghem 1 point, 3 rebounds, 7 steals

Cleveland 55, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 36

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Macy Mattson 15 points; Alyvia Newman 6 points; Lauren Heskett 5 points; Avery Hornberger 3 points; Cearra Grunzke 3 points; Rachel Heskett 2 points; Ashley Newman 2 points

Saturday’s results

Wrestling

Simley 50, Albert Lea 9

Charlie Raymond (Simley) over Maggie Olson by Fall

106 Austin Grzywinski (Simley) over Ryan Collins by Decision 9-3

113 Michael Olson (Albert Lea) over Jake Kos by Decision 13-6

120 Brandon Movari (Simley) over Logan Davis by Decision 8-1

126 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) over Omar Fierro-Huerta by Fall

132 James Salas (Simley) over Brody Ignaszewski by Decision 7-4

138 Kaiden Schrandt (Simley) over Kick Korman by Decision 3-2

145 Derrick Dohmen (Simley) over Kameron Nelson by Fall

152 Cash Raymond (Simley) over Estabon Mixteco by Fall

160 Vristol Short (Simley) over Mavrick Attig by Decision 5-1

170 Danny Martin (Simley) over Mason Attig by Decision 2-0

182 Travis Smith (Simley) over Brycin Kirsch by Fall

195 Lano Oduwaiye (Simley) over Kadin Inderlie by Decision 14-8

220 Gavin Nelson (Simley) over Evan Schroeder by Fall

285 Soren Herzog (Simley) received a forfeit

Albert Lea 48, Eden Prairie 15

106 Anthony Heim (Eden Prairie) over Ryan Collins by Decision 4-2

113 Michael Olson (Albert Lea) over Charles Vanier by Decision 6-5

120 Logan Davis (Albert Lea) over Zytavius Williams by Major Decision 12-4

126 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) over Joseph Heim over by Major Decision 13-5

132 Brody Ignazsewski (Albert Lea) over Zach Weismann by Major Decision 11-3

138 Nick Korman (Albert Lea) over Jafari Vanier by Decision 6-4

145 Terae Dunn (Eden Prairie) over Kameron Nelson by Fall

152 Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea) received a Forfeit

160 Mason Attig (Albert Lea) over London Bui by Decision 2-0

170 Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea) received a Forfeit

182 Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea) over Will Diana by Decision 6-4

195 Julian Berg (Eden Prairie) over Brycin Kirsch by Fall

220 Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea) received a Forfeit

285 Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea) received a Forfeit

NRHEG at Westfield tournament

Jacob Karl, 4th place at 106 pounds

Christian Zibrowski (LARP) def. Karl (Fall 4:24)

Deegan Moore (FC) def. Karl (Fall 1:32)

Karl def. Theo Kispert (Triton) (Fall 0:40)

Parker Bunn, 6th place at 126 pounds

Bunn def. Brones Noah (FC) (Fall 4:15)

Cannon Wacek (WF) def. Bunn (Fall 1:13)

Aidan Schlaak, 5th place at 138 pounds

Schlaak def. Lupillo Martinez (Triton) (Fall 1:14)

Damon Bye (DE) def. Schlaak (Decision 3-0)

Cohen Wiste (GMLOS) def. Schlaak (Fall 1:36)

Schlaak def. Nolan Kolander (WF) (Fall 0:34)

Ryan Schlaak, 5th place at 145 pounds

Schlaak def. Carter Beranek (Dec. 5-2)

Cade Christianson (WF) def. Schlaak (Fall 3:48)

Austan Adreon (Triton) def. Schlaak (Fall 2:24)

Reese Routh 4th place at 152 pounds

Grant Magnuson (WF) def. Routh (Fall 5:07)

Routh def. Dalton Pischke (Fall 1:50)

Routh def. Bode Determan, Bode (RRC) (Dec. 4-3)

Eli Jensen (LARP) def. Routh (Fall 2:04)

Harbor Cromwell 4th place at 160 pounds

Drake Payne (GMLOS) def. Cromwell (Fall 6:01)

Gavin Gust (DE) def. Cromwell (Fall 4:35)

Cromwell def. Jaycob Guthart (FC) (Dec. 8-3

Cole Hutchens, 6th place at 195 pounds

Rowan Sween (GMLOS) def. Hutchens (Fall 0:41)

Brody Johnson (WF) def. Hutchens (Fall 5:15)

Peyton Klein (FC) def. Hutchens, (Fall 4:48)

Makota Misgen, 2nd place at 285 pounds

Jackson Duellman (DE) def. Misgen, Makota (Decision 3-1)

Misgen def. Andrew Wilkemeyer (LARP) (Fall 4:37)

Misgen (NR) def. John Moening (Triton) (Fall 0:30)

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 5, Rochester John Marshall 3

AL 2 1 2 – 5

JM 0 2 1 – 3

Albert Lea stats: Tim Chalmers 2 assists; Max Edwin 1 goal; Jack Ladlie 1 goal, 2 assists; Josh Behrends 1 goal; Eli Farris 2 assists; Joseph Yoon 1 goal, 3 assists; Derrick Laite 1 goal; Ledger Stadheim 33 saves

Girls hockey

Albert Lea 5, Rochester Century 1

AL 2 2 1 – 5

RC 0 1 0 – 1

Albert Lea stats: Hanna Austinson 1 goal, 1 assist; Morgan Goskeson 2 goals, 1 assist; Haley Austinson 2 goals, 3 assists; Mika Cichosz 1 assist; Jayda Moyer 15 saves

Friday’s results

Boys basketball

Randolph 63, NRHEG 48

NRHEG stats: Sawyer Prigge 14 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists; Daxter Lee 9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; 3 steals; Will Tuttle 8 points, 9 rebounds; Jackson Chrz 5 points, 4 rebounds; Sam Olson 5 points; Jase Knudson 5 points; Jaylin Raab 2 points

Mabel Canton 76, Alden-Conger 64

Girls basketball

NRHEG 52, Randolph 48

NR 31 21 – 52

RN 17 31 – 48

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals, 1 assist; Quinn VanMaldeghem 5 points, 3 rebounds; Erin Jacobson 4 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal; Hallie Schultz 3 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Sidney Schultz 29 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Adalyn Stadheim 1 rebound; Camryn VanMaldeghem 3 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal; Preslie Nielsen 6 points, 2 rebounds

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 70, Madelia 53

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Lauren Heskett 16 points; Alyvia Newman 14 points; Macy Mattson 12 points; Cearra Grunzke 11 points; Ashley Newman 10 points; Rachel Heskett 2 points; Avery Hornberger 2 points; Courtney Bakkedahl 2 points

Wrestling

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area 45, Maple River/United South Central 25

106: Ryder Antony (LCWM) over Noah Gonzalez(Fall 3:25)

113: Wyatt Walters (USC) over Logan Quade (Dec 5-0)

120: Carson Othoudt (LCWM) over Brayden Mithun (Fall 3:53)

126: Griffin Gimenez (LCWM) over Isaiah Gonzalez(Dec 4-2)

132: Zach Palmer (LCWM) over Kolt Bullerman (Dec 6-5)

138: Ryan Palmer (LCWM) over Waylon Simon (Fall 3:39)

145: Braxton Simon (USC) over Talan Osborne (MD 10-2)

152: Garrett Bollmann (USC) over Noah Sodeman (Fall 1:59)

160: Austin Northquest (LCWM) over Chad Shull (Fall 5:09)

170: Byron Getchell (USC) over Brecken Northquest (Fall 1:59)

182: Nick Slater (LCWM) over Cooper Ochsendorf (Dec 2-1)

195: Justin Slater (LCWM) over Max Fuller (Fall 0:37)

220: Dizel Butler (USC) over Ryder McMichael (Fall 2:37)

285: Dietrich Rosin (LCWM) forfeit

Maple River/United South Central 54, NRHEG 18

106: Jacob Karl (NR) over Noah Gonzalez (Dec 3-0)

113: Wyatt Walters (USC) forfeit

120: Brayden Mithun (USC) forfeit

126: Isaiah Gonzalez (USC) over Parker Bunn (Fall 1:32)

132: Deven Parpart (NR) over Kolt Bullerman (Fall 5:19)

138: Braxton Simon (USC) over Aidan Schlaak (Fall 5:14)

145: Ryan Schlaak (NR) over Garrett Bollmann (Dec 5-1)

152: Chad Shull (USC) over Reese Routh (Dec 7-4)

160: Byron Getchell (USC) over Harbor Cromwell (Dec 7-5)

170: Tyler Hollerich (USC) over Wyatt Larson (Fall 3:34)

182: Max Fuller (USC) forfeit

195: Cooper Ochsendorf (USC) over Cole Hutchens (Fall 1:49)

220: Dizel Butler (USC) over Jace Ihrke (Fall 3:32)

285: Makota Misgen (NR) forfeit

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 57, NRHEG 24

106 Ryder Antony (LCWM) over Jacob Karl (Maj Dec 10-1)

113 Logan Quade (LCWM) forfeit

120 Carson Othoudt (LCWM) forfeit

126 Griffin Gimenez (LCWM) over Parker Bunn (Fall 5:37)

132 Zach Palmer (LCWM) over Deven Parpart (Fall 4:10)

138 Ryan Palmer (LCWM) overAidan Schlaak (Fall 1:05)

145 Ryan Schlaak (NR) over Talan Osborne (Fall 6:26)

152 Reese Routh (NR) over Noah Sodeman (Fall 1:53)

160 Harbor Cromwell (NR) over Austin Northquest (Fall 3:36)

170 Brecken Northquest (LCWM) over Wyatt Larson (Tech Fall 18-2)

182 Nick Slater (LCWM) forfeit

195 Justin Slater (LCWM) over Cole Hutchens (Fall 1:03)

220 Ryder McMichael (LCWM) over Jace Ihrke (Fall 4:47)

285 Makota Misgen (NR) over Dietrich Rosin (Fall 1:41)