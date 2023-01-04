Scoreboard: Jan. 3, 2023 Published 8:49 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

THURSDAY

Boys basketball: Mankato West at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Alden-Conger at GHEC/ML/T, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey: Winona at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Girls hockey: Albert Lea at Winona, 7:15 p.m.

Boys swim and dive: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Albert Lea and NRHEG at Rochester Century, 5:30 p.m.

Maple River/United South Central at Medford, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Forest City, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball: NRHEG at Maple River, 8 p.m.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

Osage at Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.

Forest City at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Nicollet, 7 p.m.

NRHEG at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

Osage at Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 p.m.

Forest City at Lake Mills, 6:15 p.m.

Wrestling: Goodhue at NRHEG, 5 p.m.

Lake Mills at Spirit Lake, 4:45 p.m.

Monday’s results

Boys basketball

Lake Mills 77, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 54

LM 20 10 21 26 – 77

GHV 15 19 10 10 – 54

Lake Mills stats: Denton Kingland 12 points, 8 assists; Eli Menke 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Lance Helming 28 points, 7 rebounds; Aiden Stenstrud 13 points, 16 rebounds; Logan Bacon 6 points, 4 assist, 4 steals; Alex Mannes 5 points; Keaton Wempen 3 points

Girls basketball

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44, Lake Mills 39

GHV 7 12 10 4 – 44

LM 8 9 14 6 – 39

Lake Mills stats: Josie Helgeson 12 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals; Taylor Vanek 11 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists; Natalie Brandenburg 9 points

Girls hockey

Rosemount 4, Albert Lea 0

Friday’s results

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 6, Luverne 3

Albert Lea stats: Tim Chalmers 1 goal; Jack Ladlie 1 goal; Joseph Yoon 2 goals; Elijah Farris 1 goal, 1 assist; Max Edwin 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam Stay 1 assist