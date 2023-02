Scoreboard: Jan. 31, 2023 Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

THURSDAY

Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Martin County West at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Spring Grove, 7:15 p.m.

Belmond-Klemme at Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Faribault at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m. (Glenville-Emmons HS)

Belmond-Klemme at Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 p.m.

Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Winona, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Winona at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Boys swim and dive: Albert Lea at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Maple River/United South Central, 7 p.m. (Maple River HS)

Northwood-Kensett at West Bend-Mallard, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball: Cleveland at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.

United South Central at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Osage, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at Forest City, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at St. Clair, 5:45 p.m.

Hayfield at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Osage, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Mills at Forest City, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday results

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 4, Faribault 1

AL 3 1 0 – 4

FB 1 0 0 – 1

Albert Lea stats: Spencer VanBeek 1 assist; Jack Ladlie 1 assist; Josh Behrends 1 goal; Eli Farris 1 goal, 1 assist; Joseph Yoon 2 goals, 1 assist; Dakota Jahnke 30 saves

Girls hockey

Albert Lea 7, Fairmont 0

AL 4 2 1 – 7

FM 0 0 0 – 0

Albert Lea stats: Haley Austinson 2 goals, 1 assist; Sydney Kolker 1 goal; Hanna Austinson 1 assist; Olivia Ellsworth 1 assist; Shelby Evans 1 goal; Morgan Goskeson 1 goal, 1 assist; Mika Cichosz 1 goal, 2 assists; Lily Steven 1 goal; Rachel Doppelhammer 3 saves

Friday results

Boys basketball

Bethlehem Academy 67, NRHEG 41

NRHEG stats: Daxter Lee 23 points, 6 rebounds; Sam Olson 10 points; Jackson Chrz 3 points; Luka Loverink 2 points; Sawyer Prigge 2 points; Jaylin Raab 1 point

Girls basketball

NRHEG 79, Bethlehem Academy 40

NR 45 34 – 49

BA 20 20 – 40

NRHEG stats: Trinity Smith-Vulcan 1 rebound; Faith Nielsen 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Quinn VanMaldeghem 15 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists; Erin Jacobson 9 points, 4 rebounds; Hallie Schultz 5 points, 5 rebounds; Sidney Schultz 22 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists; Camryn VanMaldeghem 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist; Preslie Nielsen 3 points, 1 rebound

Northwood-Kensett 52, Newman Catholic 41

Northwood-Kensett stats: Chloe Costello 22 points; Madalynn Hanson 9 points; Emma Hengesteg 8 points; Morgan Wallin 7 points; Lexi Hanson-Brandsoy 3 points; Peyton Shoger 2 points; Ella Leonard 1 point

Thursday results

Boys basketball

TCU 58, NRHEG 37

NRHEG stats: Daxter Lee 10 points, 3 rebounds; Sam Olson 6 points; Alden Dobberstein 6 points; Sawyer Prigge 6 points; Will Tuttle 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Jackson Chrz 3 points; Jaylin Raab 2 points

Lanesboro 71, Glenville–Emmons 69 (OT)

Glenville-Emmons stats: Marshall Baseman 37 points, 24 rebounds; Weston Anderson 14 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists; Tannon Hornberger 7 points, 11 rebounds; Damon Ellingson 4 points, 4 rebounds

Boys hockey

Northfield 3, Albert Lea 0

NF 1 0 2 – 3

AL 0 0 0 – 0

Albert Lea stats: Dakota Jahnke 36 saves

Girls hockey

Northfield 4, Albert Lea 1

NF 1 2 1 – 4

AL 1 0 0 – 0

Albert Lea stats: Aryah Hansen 1 goal; Emery Nelson 1 assist; Jayda Moyer 30 saves

Wrestling

Albert Lea 51, Northfield 21

106 Caley Graber (Northfield) over Ryan Collins (Albert Lea) by Decision 5-0

113 Michael Olson (Albert Lea) over Caden Staab (Northfield) by Technical Fall 21-5

120 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) over Zane Engels (Northfield) by Technical Fall 22-5

126 Logan Davis (Albert Lea) over Keith Harner (Northfield) by Technical Fall

132 Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea) over Sam Harner (Northfield) by Fall

138 Nick Korman (Albert Lea) over Austin Benjamin (Northfield) by Fall

145 Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea) over a Forfeit

152 Mason Attig (Albert Lea) over Ian Schweich (Northfield) by Fall

160 Jackson Barron (Northfield) over Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea) by Fall

170 Derrick McMillian (Albert Lea) over Collin Staab (Northfield) by Decision 18-11

182 Owen Murphy (Northfield) over Brycin Kirsch (Albert Lea) by Fall

195 Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea) received a Forfeit

220 Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea)

285 Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea) over Noah Ackerman (Northfield)

Faribault 43, Albert Lea 28

106 Ryan Collins (Albert Lea) over Aiden Gruber (Faribault) by Major Decision 12-3

113 Michael Olson (Albert Lea) over Chase Vargo (Faribault) by Fall

120 Logan Davis (Albert Lea) over Lucas Nelson (Faribault) by Fall

126 JT Hausen (Faribault) over Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) by Decision 6-0

132 Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea) over Ricky Cordova (Faribault) by Fall

138 Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) over Nick Korman (Albert Lea) by Decision 8-2

145 Hunter Conrad (Faribault) over Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea) by Fall

152 Bo Bokman (Faribault) over Mason Attig (Albert Lea) by Fall

160 Elliot Viland (Faribault) over Teaghen Tolbers (Albert Lea) by Fall

170 Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) over Derrick McMillian (Albert Lea) by Fall

182 Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea) received a Forfeit

195 George Soto (Faribault) over Brycin Kirsch (Albert Lea) by Decision 8-3

220 Marcos Ramirez (Faribault) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea) by Major Decision 12-1

285 Gabe Shatskikh (Faribault) over Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea) by Fall

NRHEG 43, Triton 27

106 Jacob Karl (NR) over Theo Kispert (Maj Dec 13-0)

113 Alex Ortiz (TR) over forfeit

120 Mason Reeder (NR) forfeit

126 Annabelle Petsinger (NR) forfeit

132 Hunter Garness (TR) over Parker Bunn (Fall 3:16)

138 Aidan Schlaak (NR) over Guadalupe Martinez (Fall 1:12)

145 Ryan Schlaak (NR) over Austan Adreon (Fall 1:46)

152 Bryaden Rohwer (TR) over Reese Routh (Fall 3:39)

160 Owen Garness (TR) over Harbor Cromwell (Decision 9-3)

170 Liam Schlichting (TR) over Wyatt Larson (Fall 3:24)

182 Double forfeit

195 Cole Hutchens (NR) over Christian Schrom (Decision 7-1)

220 Aden Berg (NR) over Henry McMartin (Fall 3:48)

285 Makota Misgen (NR) over John Moening (Fall 2:10)

Clear Lake 43, Lake Mills 24

106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) won by forfeit.

113- Geraldo Vazquez (L) pinned Jeseb Prestholt, 1:39.

120- Royce Peterson (L) won by forfeit.

126- Hayden Helgeson (L) dec. Noah Potter, 5-1.

132- Max Currier (C) pinned Carter Christianson, 1:56.

138- Aiden Hippen (C) pinned Justin Rygh, :48.

145- Tyler LeFevre (C) maj. dec. Austin Stene, 9-1.

152- Christian Dunning (C) dec. Cody Cox, 8-3.

160- Carter Perry (C) dec. Garrett Ham, 6-2.

170- Hayden Reick (C) pinned Beau Kaufman, 3:31.

182- Kaleb Hambly (C) pinned Ethan Lawson, :39.

195- Jake Trenary (C) dec. Andrew Grunhovd, 5-3.

220- Wyatt Hanna (L) dec. Dylan Evenson, 8-4.

285- Aaron Richtsmeier (C) won by forfeit.