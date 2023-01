Scoreboard: Jan. 6, 2023 Published 5:56 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

TODAY

Boys basketball: Alden-Conger at United South Central, TBD

NRHEG at Redwood Valley, 5 p.m.

North Iowa at Lake Mills, 12:30 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Riceville, 1:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at United South Central, TBD

Northwood-Kensett at Riceville, noon

Wrestling: Albert Lea at Eden Prairie tournament, 9 a.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, 10 a.m. (tournament)

MONDAY

Girls basketball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Alden-Conger at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:30 p.m.

Lyle-Pacelli at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

United South Central at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

North Butler at Northwood-Kensett, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at West Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Northfield at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Medford at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

North Butler at Northwood-Kensett, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Mills at West Hancock, 6:15 p.m.

Girls hockey: Luverne at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Wrestling

Albert Lea 59, Rochester Century 16

106 Ryan Collins (AL) won over Mason Teal (RC) by Fall

113 Keegan Thoma (RC) won over Dylan Groess (AL) by fall

120 Aivin Wasmoen (AL) won over Gabrien Callies (RC) by fall

126 Logan Davis (AL) won over Logan Douangdy (RC) by fall

132 Isaak Douangdy (RC) won over Adrian Leegard (AL) by decision 10-5

138 Brody Ignaszewski (AL) won over Nate Ellingson (RC) by fall

145 Nick Korman (AL) received a forfeit

152 Michael Nail (RC) won over Kameron Nelson (RC) by major decision

160 Mavrick Attig (AL) won over William Olson (RC) by Technical Fall 19-3

170 Mason Attig (AL) received a forfeit

182 Brycin Kirsch (AL) won over Layne Meyer (RC) by Fall

195 Evan Schroeder (AL) received a forfeit

220 Kadin Indrelie (AL) won over Byron Callies (RC) by fall

285 Robert Falk (RC) won over Ben Schwemmler (AL) by decision 12-6

Albert Lea 69, Rochester John Marshall 12

106 Dylan Groess (AL) won over Alvin Vang (RJM) by Fall

113 Ryan Collins (AL) won over Evangeline Chittanavong (RJM) by Fall

120 Aivin Wasmoen (AL) won over Jin Yang (RJM) by Fall

126 Logan Davis (AL) won over Zion Scheard (RJM) by Fall

132 Brody Ignaszewski (AL) won over Isaac Feensta (RJM) by Fall

138 Nick Korman (AL) won over Chai Yang (RJM) by Fall

145 Darius Jordan (RJM) won over Kameron Nelson (AL) by Fall

152 Mavrick Attig (AL) won over Brody Robinson (RJM) by decision 1-0

160 Mason Attig (AL) won over Ethan Bertschinger (RJM) by fall

170 Teaghen Tolbers (AL) won over Lama Kamara (RJM) by fall

182 Brycin Kirsch (AL) received a forfeit

195 Kadin Indrelie (AL) won over Wyette Stanton (RJM) by fall

220 Evan Hernandez (RJM) won over Evan Schroeder (AL) by fall

285 Ben Schwemmler (AL) won over Jacob Hansen (RJM) by fall

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 5, Winona 1

Boys basketball

Albert Lea 77, Mankato West 73

GHEC/ML/T 70, Alden-Conger 66