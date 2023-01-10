Sharon K. Ball

Sharon Kay Ball, 86, of Albert Lea, MN, was called home by her Heavenly Father on December 27, 2022. She died at Good Samaritan Society.

Sharon was born in Mason City at Park Hospital (now called MercyOne North Iowa) on August 12, 1936 to Arthur and Margaret (Coridan) Ball. She spent part of her childhood in Mason City and then moved with her family to Joice, IA. She graduated from Lake Mills Community High School in 1954. She trained as a radiology technician and begin her career as an X-Ray Technician in Mason City, the Twin Cities area and then in Mankato. While in Mankato, she worked for many years for Drs. Dobson and VonDrasek. In 1990, she began working in the cancer center at Immanuel-St. Joseph’s Hospital, later knows as Mayo Clinic Health System.

Sharon enjoyed many things in her life including her family, traveling, shopping and watching sports (especially the Vikings and Twins). She also enjoyed her friends and participating in activities at Good Samaritan.

Sharon is survived by her loving family: Nephews, Steven Ball of Albert Lea; Scott (Jodi) Ball of Mason City, IA; Thomas (Nancy) Ball of Mason City, IA; Robert (Laura McKibbin) Ball, Albert Lea; Brian (Sarah) Ball, Albert Lea; John (Tracey) Ball, Albert Lea; and her many great nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Donald; sister-in-law, Donna; and her two infant siblings, a sister and a brother, Leon.

Sharon’s family would like to thank the staff at Good Samaritan for providing such compassionate care to her for the past five years, and to Mayo Hospice for overseeing her care for the last nine months. Thank you.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 20 at Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea.