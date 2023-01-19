Snow cancels schools, leads to slippery conditions Published 6:26 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Area residents are waking up to snow-covered roads Thursday morning as a winter storm warning continues into the afternoon.

All state highways in the area were listed as either partially covered or fully covered in snow as of 6:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service advises travel could be difficult with hazardous conditions impacting the morning commute. It encourages motorists to allow for extra time while traveling.

Email newsletter signup

The weather agency states highest amounts of snow were expected in southeast Minnesota through west central Wisconsin.

All of southern Minnesota was in a winter storm warning, with 5 to 9 inches of snow possible throughout the length of the storm.

All area schools closed for the day.