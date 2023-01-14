Southwest Standout Student: Charles Murphy Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

Age: 12

Parents: Jill Murphy and Pat Murphy

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne

Favorite teachers of all time and why: Mrs. Reeder because she teaches us about computeres.

Favorite book/author: Conspiracy 365 series by Gabrielle Lord

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Robotics, math masters

What do you want to do after high school? Teach others how to do animations on youtube.

What advice do you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Always be kind.

What teachers say:

“Charles is the ideal student. Charles is always on task, has all of his materials, is ready to go, and always preparing ahead to the next project. Charles is willing to help others if needed and enjoys being competitive in the classroom. He is polite, kind, hardworking, funny, energetic (in a good way), and seems to really enjoy being at school. We appreciate having Charles in class and can’t wait to see what the rest of the school year brings for him.”