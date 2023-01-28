Southwest Standout Student: Grant Gordon Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Age: 12

Parents: Jared and Jessica Gordon

Where are you from? Albert Lea

Which elementary school did you attend? Halverson

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Dahlum. She teaches us fun stuff.

Favorite book/author: Any cooking books.

What do you want to do after high school? Wants to be a chef.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Have fun and be respectful.

What teachers say: “Grant exhibits all four of our core values of collaboration, compassion, integrity and respect each and every day. He shows up each day with a positive attitude. It’s impossible not to smile when you are around Grant because of his positive energy. Besides being smart and kind, Grant also loves telling and hearing jokes. The students and staff are lucky to have Grant here at Southwest.”