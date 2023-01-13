Sports Memories: Brothers square off 50 years ago in game
Published 5:58 pm Friday, January 13, 2023
15 years
- Alexandria Lee and Danielle Cooper each scored nine points as the Glenville-Emmons Wolverines girls’ basketball team defeated Cannon Valley Lutheran 52-47.
- Paul Little scored 16 points to lead the Alden-Conger boys’ basketball team to a 73-54 win over Martin Luther. Sam Hallman and Mitchell Kleinschrodt each added 12 for the Knights.
- The eighth-ranked Albert Lea Tigers wrestling team finished fourth at the Kiffmeyer Duals held in St. Cloud. Cory Hansen, Logan Kortan and Logan Hansen all went 3-0 for the Tigers.
20 years
- Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, along with pitcher LaTroy Hawkins, third base coach Al Newman and radio broadcaster John Gordon were scheduled to meet with residents at Thorne Crest as part of the 43rd annual Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan.
- Jared Bowman scored two goals and Mark Walton and Alex Brandt added one as the Albert Lea A Bantams defeated St. Peter 4-2.
- Eric Carlson scored two goals as Farmers Insurance Group defeated Tiger City Sports 8-2 in Park & Recreation in-house hockey. Jordan Crawford and Ryan Evenson each scored in the loss.
50 years
- The Enderes Tool Company Rangers adult hockey team defeated Faribault 8-2. Butch Westrum, Tom Baas and Mike Braun scored two goals with Gary Hillman and Paul Jacobson each adding one.
- The Albert Lea b-squad hockey team fell 5-2 to Owatonna at Shattuck Arena in Faribault. Kent Hansen and Jerry Stanek scored for the Bengals.
- Mike Moyer scored 15 points as the Albert Lea b-squad boys’ basketball team defeated Rochester Mayo 53-33. Dave Berg scored 10 and Steve Ladwig added nine for the Bengals.
- The Frost Vikings defeated the Emmons Eagles 69-68 in overtime in Border League basketball play. John Yost led the Eagles with 21 points.
- In a basketball coaching battle between brothers, Gabby Pierce’s Bricelyn Braves defeated Neil Pierce’s Alden Blackhawks 58-49 in Border League play.