Sports Memories: Former wrestling teammates battle at college level 50 years ago Published 8:35 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

• The Albert Lea boys’ swimming and diving team fell to Austin 97-80. Matt Zogg of the Tigers won the diving competition with Matt Van Fossen taking the top spot in the 100 butterfly.

• Hali Hendrickson scored 13 points, joining Pam Stoltz in becoming the second Albert Lea girls’ basketball player to reach 1,000 points in her career as the Tigers lost 59-51 to Faribault.

• At the sixth annual Clash in Rochester, the Albert Lea Tigers wrestling team took 12th place out of 32 teams. Logan Hansen was named an all-tournament scholar athlete and Cody Hansen was named the outstanding wrestler at 112 pounds.

20 years

• The Albert Lea boys’ basketball team fell to Rochester Mayo 51-50. Ben Woodside led the Tigers with 20 points with Ryan Moore adding eight.

• The Albert Lea girls’ hockey team improved to 10-6 on the year with an 8-1 win over Mankato East. Laura Hillman recorded a hat trick in the win.

• The No. 7 ranked Albert Lea Tigers wrestling team defeated Faribault 45-17. Adam Elseth, Adam Morreim, Dustin Eggum and Chris Hable recorded falls for the Tigers.

50 years

• The Albert Lea Tigers hockey team lost to Simley 5-2. Jeff Lester and Bruce Anderson scored goals for the Tigers.

• The Albert Lea VFW traveling hockey team defeated Minneapolis South 7-1. Dale Hendrickson, Kevin Brandt, Todd Dahl, Jerry Runder, Vinny Cerrato and Gary Tavis scored for Albert Lea.

• With the trade of Cesar Tovar, Minnesota Twins manager Frank Quilici announced the Twins were going to experiment with using Rod Carew in the leadoff spot.

• In a battle between former high school wrestling teammates in Albert Lea, Mankato State College’s Larry Goodnature defeated Iowa State’s Tom Jean 4-2 in a meet at Ames, Iowa.