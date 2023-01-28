Sports Memories: Langemo named to All-State Basketball Team of the Week 50 years ago
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
15 years
- The Minnesota Twins signed Justin Morneau to an $80 million, six-year contract. Michael Cuddyer also agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract.
- The Albert Lea Tigers swimming and diving team lost to Rochester Century 93-76. Chris Dorman picked up the lone win for the Tigers in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:08.93.
- The New York Mets acquired Minnesota Twins pitcher Johan Santana by sending Carlos Gomez, Phil Humber, Deolis Guerra and Kevin Mulvey to the Twins.
20 years
- Albert Lea High School cheerleaders Cari Eggum, Jenna Lageson, Kayla Klukow and Jodi Moen received fifth place in the category of All Girl Partner Stunt at the Universal Cheerleading Association competition at the Mall of America.
- Kris Ellsworth scored four goals to lead the Albert Lea Blades adult amateur hockey team to a 13-6 victory over Rochester. Jason Fornwald picked up the victory in goal for the Blades, who were 10-2 on the year.
- Ben Woodside scored 16 points and Tom Munden added 14 as the Albert Lea boys’ basketball team defeated Owatonna 64-55 to complete a sweep of the Huskies on the year.
50 years
- The Moose traveling PeeWee hockey team defeated the Eagles 5-4 in Albert Lea Park League hockey. Danny Colstrup scored twice with Peter Dahl, Mark Falk and Tom Ball each scoring once.
- The Albert Lea Tigers gymnastics team fell 97.65 to 56.45 to Rochester Mayo. Tom Tatarek had the highest finish for the Tigers, placing third on the parallel bars.
- The Alden Blackhawks wrestling team defeated Wells 29-24 to go to 6-4 on the year. Steve Lindeman, Mark Riemer, Randy Whelen and Kim Elveback recorded pins in the win.
- Dean Prentice and Bill Goldsworthy scored the only two goals in the Minnesota North Stars 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
- The Ice Capades were scheduled to perform at the new St. Paul Civic Center. Ticket prices ranged from $2.50 to $5.
- Albert Lea’s Steve Langemo was named to the All-State Basketball Team of the Week on WCCO Radio’s Prep Parade, hosted by Sid Hartman and Ray Christensen.