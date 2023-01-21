Standout Student: Ava Cunningham Published 8:30 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Age: 17

Parents: Evie and Bryan Cunningham

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Ms. Heaney. She got me to where I am now, and I wouldn’t have had the accomplishments I have now without her.

Favorite book/author: John Green

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Fall musical all through high school, Dorian Music Festival vocal finalist. I painted a mural once, babysitting, All-State choir, etc.

What do you want to do after high school? Work in elementary education or college level music/professor

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Be patient with yourself. You are still growing as a person and mistakes are what make you human. Be open to talk to people, even if you don’t think you’ll get along. I made most of my very best friends by opening up and being involved.

You’re not alone. Even when it feels like your world is crumbling someone will always be there to pick you back up, and it’s usually someone you’d least expect.