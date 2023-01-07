Standout Student: Maya Fuller Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Age: 15

Parents: Christy and Kipp

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Rame because she helps me when I need help

Favorite book/author: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” Jeff Kinny

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: “Beauty and the Beast” play

What do you want to do after high school? Go to college to become a nurse

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t give up and don’t let people tell you what to do.

What a teacher says about Maya: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind like Maya!”