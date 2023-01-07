Standout Student: Maya Fuller
Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023
Age: 15
Parents: Christy and Kipp
Where are you from? Albert Lea
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Rame because she helps me when I need help
Favorite book/author: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” Jeff Kinny
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: “Beauty and the Beast” play
What do you want to do after high school? Go to college to become a nurse
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t give up and don’t let people tell you what to do.
What a teacher says about Maya: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind like Maya!”