Star Class: Investigative fun

These second-ggrade friends from Hawthorne Elementary School in Pam Jacobsen’s class are engaged in their science lessons this year. Each child in the picture is holding an important part of the class's investigative fun: target goals to guide learning, unit questions to help them investigate, vocabulary cards to build scientific language, white boards to show their understanding, hands-on materials (like pumice stones) to generate explanations, data collections to interpret science in the world around us, books to bring real pictures and information to the class, model building to acquire knowledge, charts to record thinking, friends to interact with and laughter to make learning fun. As one 7-year-old said, “I learn something new every day.” Provided