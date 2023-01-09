Steven Eric Thorson (52) Of Albert Lea, Mn passed away on December 26, 2022. He lived in Albert Lea most of his life but at the age of 16, moved to Oregon to live with his grandmother. He made many friends there and graduated from Woodburn High School in Oregon, in 1991. Steve would eventually move back to Albert Lea where he worked as a photographer and held various other types of employment. He obtained his CNA license from Riverland Community College and was employed with Embrace Home Care LLC of Albert Lea, Mn. He genuinely loved his work and was exceptionally gifted in caring for others.

Steve enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, going on adventures with his friends and family, and his dog, Shorty. He also enjoyed working on cars and collecting many different kinds of gadgets.

Those who continue in his memory: his father, Wayne (Judy) Thorson of Albert Lea, Mn; his brother, Paul (Misty) Thorson of Rowlett, Tx; his sisters Dionne (Michael R.) Billat of Austin, Mn and Lori (Jeff) Linde of Buffalo, Mn; his stepbrother, Jeff Anderson of Lakeville, Mn; his step sisters, Lisa (Dean) Dahl and Lora Sipple of Albert Lea, Mn; his nieces and nephews Macie and Levi Thorson, Karlie (Matt) Russell, Andrew and Katelyn Billat, Alexis Pestorious, Madi, Payton, and Danica Linde; his great niece and nephew, Genevie and Leo Payan and many cousins, aunts, and uncles that he loved so dearly and lots and lots of friends that he had met along the way.

Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Thorson, grandparents Gordon V. and Dorothy Olson, Herman and Laura Thorson, and his uncle, Dennis Olson.

Steve will be greatly missed by all. We will never forget his infectious smile and laughter and his innate ability to light up every room he walked into.

A Celebration of Life will be held January 21, at 1:00pm, visitation will be one hour prior to service at Crane Community Chapel, 1111 9th St Ne, Austin, Mn 55912