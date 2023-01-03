Susan Cunicelli

Sharon (Schulte) Cunicelli, 79, of Albert Lea, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 after a short acute illness at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN surrounded by her family.

Born on August 31, 1943, In Albert Lea, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Rose Schulte. A graduate of Albert Lea High School, she married Charles Cunicelli on April 4, 1964. Chuck passed away on April 4, 2021. Together they shared 57 wonderful years of marriage and traveled to many places as Chuck served in the Air Force, including being stationed in Okinawa Japan for four years. They were blessed with two sons, Scott and Stephen.

Sharon was a faithful member of St. Theodores Catholic Church all her life. Her and Chuck were long-standing members of the American Legion, VFW and the Eagles organizations. Sharon loved the outdoors, including fishing, and was an avid sports fan who especially loved watching the Minnesota Vikings play with her family. She also enjoyed playing bridge and any card game and loved to go on walks.

Email newsletter signup

Sharon led the Department of Motor Vehicle office in Albert Lea for decades and had many close friendships with her colleagues into her retirement.

Left to cherish Sharon’s memory are two children, Scott (Burnsville) and Stephen (Michelle), Of Bakersfield, CA; eight grandchildren, Brian, Coco, Esteban, Crisma (deceased 12.16.17), Dalton, Nathan, Sarah and Anthony; and one great-grandson Kaiden. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Rose Schulte, her brother William, her sister Patricia, her granddaughter Crisma and her husband Chuck.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 10 am at St. Theodores Catholic Church of Albert Lea. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 5 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home from 5-7 pm, along with a visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church. Burial will occur immediately following the service at St. Theodore’s Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc., with Sickle Cell Disease having taken the life of her granddaughter Crisma.