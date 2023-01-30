Tigers girls basketball team falls to Owatonna Published 9:30 am Monday, January 30, 2023

Albert Lea girls basketball battled hard against Owatonna Friday night but were defeated 71-52.

At halftime, the Tigers were down 22-39 but came back strong in the second half coming within nine points late in the second half.

The Tigers nearly matched Owatonna in turnovers, rebounds and fouls, but shooting percentage is what made the difference in the game. The Tigers shot 28% compared to Owatonna’s 38%.

Senior Kristina Espinosa led the Tigers with 21 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore Naveah Wacholz added another double double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jai Maligaya added another 11 to the total.

The Tigers play again Monday night at home against Austin and would love a full house to cheer them on !