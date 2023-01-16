Tigers take 2nd in Doc Carr Duals Published 7:36 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023

The Albert Lea wrestling team participated in the Doc Carr Duals in New Hampton, Iowa, over the weekend, taking second place out of six teams and scoring 4-1.

In the first dual Albert Lea wrestled against Denver, Iowa and won 42-36.

106 Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Jericho Grimmett (Denver) (Fall 1:15)

113 Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) over Jonathan Smeltser (Denver) (Fall 0:47)

120 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) over Connor McLaughlin (Denver) (Fall 2:32)

126 Kale Lyons (Denver) over Adrian Leegaard (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 4:34)

132 Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Vincent McLaughlin (Denver) (Fall 2:55)

138 Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) over Gavin McLaughlin (Denver) (Fall 1:09)

145 Boden White (Denver) over Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) (Dec 7-3)

152 Angello Wittenburg (Denver) over Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 2:45)

160 Ethan Krabbenhoft (Denver) over Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 1:36)

170 Teaghan Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) over David Warrior (Denver) (Fall 3:09)

182 Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) over Landon Luhring (Denver) (Fall 0:45)

195 Corbin Hill (Denver) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 1:14)

220 Cody Koepke (Denver) over Patrick Holcomb (Albert Lea Area) (Dec 5-2)

285 Cade Bonnette (Denver) over Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 2:44)

In the second dual Albert Lea wrestled against Hampton-Dumont/CAL and won 52-24.

113 Jayson Stevens (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) over Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 1:57)

120 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) over Brody Strother (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) (Fall 1:45)

126 Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Charlie Showalter (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) (MD 11-1)

132 Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) over Chase Johnson (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) (Fall 1:29)

138 Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Gage Plagge (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) (Fall 0:45)

145 Taylor Mahler (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) over Jace Houston (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 2:39)

152 Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Colin Bird (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) (Fall 2:51)

160 Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Karter Janssen (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) (Dec 8-2)

170 Teaghan Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) over Sean Heilskov (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) (Fall 5:12)

182 Cael Burmester (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) over Brycin Kirsch (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 1:15)

195 Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) over Maddon Evans (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) (Fall 0:23)

220 Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) over Hector Bunston (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) (Dec 10-9)

285 Carter Heilskov (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) over Unknown (For.)

106 Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Unknown (For.)

In the third dual, Albert Lea wrestled New Hampton/Turkey Valley and lost via tiebreaker 39-39.

120 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) over Alex Philo (NH/TV) (Fall 0:52)

126 Hunter Humpal (NH/TV) over Adrian Leegaard (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 1:56)

132 Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Jayden Bucknell (NH/TV) (Fall 2:14)

138 Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Peyton Anderson (NH/TV) (Fall 1:28)

145 Jacob Frahm (NH/TV) over Jace Houston (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 2:49)

152 Leander Reicks (NH/TV) over Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea Area) (SV-1 5-3)

160 Karson Kolbet (NH/TV) over Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 4:48)

170 Ben Tenge (NH/TV) over Teaghan Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 1:40)

182 Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) over Isaac Howe (NH/TV) (Fall 2:23)

195 Braden McShane (NH/TV) over Unknown (For.)

220 Ethan Swehla (NH/TV) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 1:08)

285 Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea Area) over Kameran Josephson (NH/TV) (Fall 3:09)

106 Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) over Landon Bruess (NH/TV) (Fall 1:46)

113 Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV) (Dec 5-0)

In the fourth dual, Albert Lea wrestled Clarion-Golfield-Dows and won 35-31.

126 Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Abram Wessels (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) (Fall 3:29)

132 Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) over Ethan Traub (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) (Dec 7-0)

138 Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Kaden Hanson (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) (MD 9-1)

145 Caleb Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Jace Houston (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 0:46)

152 Cale Kirstein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea Area) (MD 18-5)

160 Mack Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) (Dec 3-1)

170 Nash Lienemann (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Teaghan Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 1:53)

182 Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) over Mason Allen (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) (MD 10-2)

195 Patrick Holcomb (Albert Lea Area) over Erick Perez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) (Dec 4-2)

220 Ashtin Willms (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 1:15)

285 Reid Huntley (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) over Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 2:19)

106 Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) over Ryan Hartwig (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) (Fall 2:29)

113 Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over Rigo Bobadilla (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) (Dec 6-5)

120 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) over Kolton Hefti (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) (Fall 1:55)

In the fifth and final dual, Albert Lea wrestled Waterloo West and won 71-12.

132 L ogan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Ryan Lindaman (Waterloo West) (Fall 1:03)

138 Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Unknown (For.)

145 Cooper Paxton (Waterloo West) over Jace Houston (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 1:44)

152 Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Christian Ramirez (Waterloo West) (Fall 0:39)

160 Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) over Michael Dunn (Waterloo West) (TF 17-1 3:17)

170 Teaghan Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) over Braden Nystrom (Waterloo West) (Fall 1:14)

182 Brycin Kirsch (Albert Lea Area) over Unknown (For.)

195 Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) over Unknown (For.)

220 Patrick Holcomb (Albert Lea Area) over Unknown (For.)

285 Anell Kudic (Waterloo West) over Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea Area) (Fall 1:12)

106 Dylan Groess (Albert Lea Area) over James Knight (Waterloo West) (Fall 0:29)

113 Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) over Payton Kacher (Waterloo West) (Fall 5:39)

120 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) over Josiah Wendland (Waterloo West) (Fall 1:00)

126 Adrian Leegaard (Albert Lea Area) over Michael Ellis (Waterloo West) (Fall 1:54)

The Tigers take to the mat on Tuesday when they travel to Mankato East and face off against them and Rochester Mayo.