Wallet reported stolen and other reports
Published 9:01 am Monday, January 9, 2023
Police received a report at 6:17 p.m. of a wallet containing personal identification that was stolen at 1550 Blake Ave.
Juvenile cited for e-cigarette
One juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 2:08 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Counterfeit bill reported
Police received a report at 3:35 p.m. Friday of a counterfeit $100 bill that was received overnight in a business deposit at 2630 Bridge Ave.
Hit-and-run reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:12 p.m. Friday at 2751 E. Main St.
Identity theft reported
Police received a report at 9:46 a.m. Saturday of possible identity theft on Margaretha Avenue.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Hector Javier Sanchez, 33, on a local warrant at 7:46 p.m. Saturday at 822 S. Newton Ave.
Wallet reported missing
Police received a report at 10:44 p.m. Sunday of a wallet that has been reportedly lost since Dec. 31 at 1619 Blake Ave. The wallet contained identification and a credit card.
1 arrested for meth, another for driving after revocation
Police arrested Christopher Shannon Johnson, 56, for second-degree meth possession and cited Caesar John Romero, 53, for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 9:42 p.m. Saturday at 906 W. Front St.
Car damaged by fire
A car was reported fully engulfed in flames at 4:24 p.m. Sunday at 77714 180th St. in Albert Lea.