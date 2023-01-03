Warren Alfred Lenz passed away on Christmas morning, December 25th, 2022. Warren was born in Fairmont, MN on December 10th, 1928, the youngest of 12 children, to Charles E. and Alma (Guiswiler) Lenz. Warren graduated high school in Fairmont. Growing up on a large farm, he was an accomplished farmer and carpenter. After graduation, Warren moved to California where he owned and operated a bakery route until 1951. Warren served as a (decorated) Sergeant in the US Army, 84th Engineer Battalion. in South Korea building bridges. After his discharge Warren spent the remainder of the 1950s building homes in Albert Lea. In the 60s, Warren joined his brother Victor overseas working with the oil companies based in Indonesia. He eventually settled in Albert Lea, MN where he lived until 2010. Warren was an original owner of the iconic Stable’s Supper Club. Warren married Carol Laskewitz. They have 3 children, Kerry, Michael and Stacey. Warren was also known for his refined home building talent and hardwood floor installations. In 2010, Warren moved to Walnut Shade, MO, adjacent to Branson, MO where he lived until mid 2020. He lived in Woodbury, MN until his passing. Warren possessed an incredible sense of humor that will be sorely missed. He was an exceptional musician perhaps best remembered for his piano playing. Throughout his life, Warren enjoyed hunting, fishing, gambling and shenanigans with friends. He travelled to Kenya and Tanzania East Africa on several occasions to visit his daughter Stacey and her family. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 56 in Albert Lea, a lifetime member of the VFW and was a member of Central Freeborn Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Warren is preceded in his death by his brother Donald, KIA, WW II Battle of the Bulge, Belgium, mother Alma, father Charles, siblings Victor Lenz, Frank Lenz, Elaine Garner, LuVerna Fuller, Sylvan (Steve) Lenz, Alice Tenney, Caroline Colby, Celia Valencia and Elmer Lenz along with their spouses and several nieces and nephews. Warren is survived by his children, Stacey Lenz of Tampa, FL, Michael Lenz, currently DC/MD area and Kerry Lenz of Mankato, MN; former wife, Carol Scott of Walnut Shade, MO; adored daughter-in-law, Kyong Sedelmeyer, Rochester, MN; much loved grandchildren, Sam Lenz, Rochester, MN, Natasha Lenz, New Hope, MN, Olivia Lenz, Tampa, Florida and Seth Lenz, DC/MD. Warren is also survived by his elder brother, Lester Lenz and his wife, Elaine of Welcome, MN in addition to a plethora of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Warren Lenz (memo) to HONOR GUARD, AL American Legion Post 56, 142 N Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or your local VFW. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cards and messages of condolence may be sent to the Lenz Family / Carol Scott, PO Box 929, Rockaway Beach, MO 65740 AND to Warren’s brother, Lester & Elaine Lenz, 1672 120th Street, Welcome, MN 56181.