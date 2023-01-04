Weather Service: 2 to 4 inches of snow to fall throughout day Published 5:38 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Light to moderate snow is expected to continue throughout the day with an additional 2 to 4 inches possible in the Albert Lea area, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory continues through 6 p.m. today, and snow is expected to end by 6 a.m. Thursday across Minnesota. Pockets are freezing drizzle are also possible.

The weather agency advises people to be cautious of potentially hazardous roadways and to allow extra time to reach destinations.

Email newsletter signup

For the latest road conditions, visit 511mn.org or 511ia.org.