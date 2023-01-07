Wedding: Brooke and Kyle Leedom Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Brooke and Kyle Leedom of Albert Lea were married Oct. 15, 2022, at Myre-Big Island State Park in Albert Lea.

Maids of honor were Megan Fjelstad of Lake Mills and Justice Hollund of Albert Lea.

Best man was Remigio Balderas of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

A reception was at Edgewater Bay Pavilion in Albert Lea.

The bride is the daughter of Vickie Anderson of Leland, Iowa, and Terry Solland of Twin Lakes.

She is employed as a massage therapist at Bollingberg Chiropractic in Austin and as a receptionist at Albert Lea Family YMCA. She is also owner of All of Life’s Moments Photography.

The groom is the son of Jason Leedom of Sheffield, Iowa, and Sheri Billick of Mason City, Iowa.

He works in aquatics at the Albert Lea Family YMCA and is attending college to obtain a bachelor’s degree in developmental psychology.

The couple will reside at their home in Albert Lea.