Western Star Lodge donates to Legion

Western Star Lodge No. 26 donated $1,000 to Albert Lea American Legion Post 56. THe money will assist in current projects toward internet upgrades and air conditioner repairs. With their current project of creating a Freedom Rock by the Freeborn County Courthouse, the lodge members wanted to help with these projects they are undertaking. Pictured are members of Western Star Lodge No. 26 and American Legion Post 56 who were part of this presentation. In front, from left, are Owen Besco, Milan Hart, Bob Dammen, Mark Harig and Sid Troutner. In back, from left, are Jon Asplund, Les Shaunce, Lynn Bervin, and Ole Olson. Provided