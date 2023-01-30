Wind chill advisory in effect as bitter cold temperatures set in

Published 6:16 am Monday, January 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

Wind chills were expected between 20 and 30 below zero Monday morning and Tuesday morning. Image courtesy National Weather Service

Area residents are waking to bitter cold temperatures Monday with a wind chill advisory in effect today until 10 a.m.

Wind chills of between 20 to 30 degrees below zero are expected throughout south-central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service warns the cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

People should dress in layers, cover exposed skin and limit their time outside.

Similar wind chills are expected Monday night into Tuesday.

