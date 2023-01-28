Winter weather advisory begins Saturday

Published 8:06 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Image courtesy National Weather Service

The National Weather has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the day on Saturday with between 2 and 4 inches of snow likely.

People should plan on slippery road conditions, slow down and use caution while driving.

Moving in with the storm, wind chills will begin dropping on Saturday, reaching as low as 28 degrees below zero on Sunday morning.

Wind chills will stay below zero through at least Thursday.

