Woman pleads not guilty in fatal crash near Kensett Published 5:41 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

A Fort Dodge woman pleaded not guilty Friday in Worth County District Court to three counts tied to a crash in July near Kensett that killed two people, including her 3-year-old son.

Maggie Jo Harvey faces two counts of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.

The crash killed John Hinderscheid, 45, of Albert Lea, and Thielen Fausnaugh, 3, of Northwood. Harvey was also injured.

Harvey reportedly had a blood alcohol content of .127, according to the criminal complaint.

The report stated Harvey was driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica northbound on U.S. Highway 65 a half mile north of Kensett at about 10:20 p.m. July 29 when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Toyota Avalon driven by Hinderscheid.

After the impact, the Avalon came to a rest in the west ditch, and the Chrysler rolled, coming to rest on its top in the middle of the roadway.

A 1999 International semi driven by Dennis Stoneking, 62, of Northwood that was northbound on Highway 65 then struck the Chrysler, causing it to spin in the roadway and come to rest in the west ditch.

The report stated Fausnaugh, who was a passenger in the Chrysler, was listed as not wearing his seat belt.

Harvey is slated for a jury trial March 1, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Feb. 13.