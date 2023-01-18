Worst snow totals expected along I-90 corridor Published 5:18 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning ahead of the snowstorm that is expected to begin this evening.

Snow is expected to begin to push into the Interstate 90 corridor in southern Minnesota and spread northeast through the rest of the night.

The weather agency states snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible.

Five to eight inches of snow are likely in the winter storm warning, with lesser amounts expected in the winter weather advisory.

Minor blowing snow is expected along the I-90 corridor, but it is not expected to have a significant impact.

The Weather Service warns that travel could be difficult, and motorists who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of emergency.

The winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. today to 3 p.m. Thursday.