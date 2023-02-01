1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

Deputies arrested James Duane Carlsen, 72, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Richway Drive.

 

Stolen liquor reported

Email newsletter signup

Police received a report at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday of two youth who stole bottles of liquor at 2708 Bridge Ave.

 

1 arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Kimberly Anne Bonilla, 40 on a probation violation and cited Isaac Mariano Bonilla for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South First Avenue and West College Street.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Allen Frank Dammann, 37, on a warrant at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday.

 

 

 

More News

Albert Lea man facing federal drug charge

Glenville man injured in crash on County Road 46

Minnesota Senate approves restoring voting rights for felons

Action tabled on replacing county personnel director position

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections