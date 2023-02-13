13 from Albert Lea to wrestle Saturday on 2nd day of individual sections
Published 5:58 pm Friday, February 24, 2023
Thirteen Albert Lea wrestlers will come back to wrestle Saturday after the first day of individual sections on Friday.
The following are the list of Albert Lea wrestlers and where they stand:
106: Ryan Collins: 1-0, Semifinals
113: Michael Olson: 1-0, Semifinals
120: Logan Davis: 1-0, Semifinals
126: Brody Ignaszewski: 1-0, Semifinals
132: Nick Korman: 1-0, Semifinals
138: Aivin Wasmoen: 1-0, Semifinals
145: Mavrick Attig: 2-1, Consolation Round 3
152: Mason Attig: 2-1, Consolation Round 3
160: Derrick McMillian: 1-0, Semifinals
170: Teaghen Tolbers: 1-1, Consolation Round 3
182: Kadin Indrelie: 1-0, Semifinals
195: Evan Schroeder: 2-1, Consolation Round 3
220: Ben Schwemmler: 0-1, Consolation Round 3
285: William Velazquez: 0-2, Eliminated
Korman also won his 100th win of his career on Friday.
The wrestlers will begin again at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
Results of Saturday determine who will advance to the state tournament as individuals.