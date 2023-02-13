13 from Albert Lea to wrestle Saturday on 2nd day of individual sections Published 5:58 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Thirteen Albert Lea wrestlers will come back to wrestle Saturday after the first day of individual sections on Friday.

The following are the list of Albert Lea wrestlers and where they stand:

106: Ryan Collins: 1-0, Semifinals

113: Michael Olson: 1-0, Semifinals

120: Logan Davis: 1-0, Semifinals

126: Brody Ignaszewski: 1-0, Semifinals

132: Nick Korman: 1-0, Semifinals

138: Aivin Wasmoen: 1-0, Semifinals

145: Mavrick Attig: 2-1, Consolation Round 3

152: Mason Attig: 2-1, Consolation Round 3

160: Derrick McMillian: 1-0, Semifinals

170: Teaghen Tolbers: 1-1, Consolation Round 3

182: Kadin Indrelie: 1-0, Semifinals

195: Evan Schroeder: 2-1, Consolation Round 3

220: Ben Schwemmler: 0-1, Consolation Round 3

285: William Velazquez: 0-2, Eliminated

Korman also won his 100th win of his career on Friday.

The wrestlers will begin again at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.

Results of Saturday determine who will advance to the state tournament as individuals.