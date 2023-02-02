2 Bulldogs still vying for spots on state wrestling podium Published 6:49 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

1 of 5

Of the six Lake Mills wrestlers who qualified for the Iowa state wrestling tournament, two of them remain competing for a spot as high as third place.

Lucas Oldenkamp, the Bulldogs’ 106-pounder, was the sole Bulldog still competing in the non consolation side of the bracket at the start of Friday. He came up just short of a close battle in the semifinals, falling in a 1-0 decision. He was 3-0 at the tournament up to that point, with a pinfall win in the opening round followed by two decision victories.

Hayden Helgeson is the other Bulldog that will continue in the tournament on Saturday. Helgeson won two narrow decisions in the fourth and fifth round of the consolation side of the 120-pound bracket Friday morning.

Email newsletter signup

Steve Brandenburg and Wyatt Hanna also wrestled Friday morning, but saw their seasons come to an end after losing in the consolation rounds.

At 132 pounds, Brandenburg lost in a 5-3 decision, ending his season with a 3-2 record at the tournament and a 37-8 record throughout the season.

Hanna wrestled at 220 pounds and was pinned in the fourth round of consolation matches. He was 2-2 at the tournament and 42-9 throughout the season.

Geraldo Vazquez and Cody Cox also participated in the tournament, but saw their seasons come to an end before Friday’s rounds.

Vazquez wrestled at 113 pounds and went 0-2 at the tournament and 27-19 overall. Cox wrestled at 145 pounds, going 0-2 at the tournament and 13-8 overall this season.

Oldenkamp and Helgeson will wrestle for anywhere from sixth up to third place beginning in the consolation semifinals Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.