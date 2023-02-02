2 Lake Mills wrestlers still undefeated in state tournament Published 9:23 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

1 of 3

Six Lake Mills wrestlers competed in the first day of the Iowa state wrestling tournament on Wednesday.

After the first day, Lucas Oldenkamp and Hayden Helgeson remain undefeated.

The other four wrestlers, Cody Cox, Wyatt Hanna, Geraldo Vazquez and Steve Brandenburg are still in the competition but have lost at least one match.

Email newsletter signup

Check back for more photos and information as it becomes available.