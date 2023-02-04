4 Lake Mills wrestlers still in the running to place at state tournament; 1 still undefeated Published 9:21 am Friday, February 17, 2023

After the second day of the Iowa state wrestling tournament, one Lake Mills wrestler is still undefeated and three others are still in the running to place on the podium.

Lucas Oldenkamp, 106 pounds, won his third out of three matches at the tournament and remains undefeated going into Friday. Hayden Helgeson, Steve Brandenburg and Wyatt Hanna could still place on the podium if they win their first match Friday.

After losses Thursday, Cody Cox and Geraldo Vazquez were eliminated from the tournament.

Thursday results are as follows:

106 pounds: Quarterfinal: Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills) 46-2 won by decision over Davis Bramman (Riverside, Oakland) 37-6 (Dec 4-0)

113 pounds: Consolation Round 2: Caleb Swedin (Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven- Ayrshire) 40-4 won by fall over Geraldo Vazquez (Lake Mills) 27-17 (Fall 3:51)

120 pounds: Quarterfinal: Brandon Paez (Lisbon) 51-0 won by tech fall over Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills) 38-8 (TF-1.5 4:24 (16-0))

132 pounds: Consolation Round 2: Steve Brandenburg (Lake Mills) 34-5 won by decision over Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) 27-12 (Dec 5-0); Consolation Round 3: Steve Brandenburg (Lake Mills) 34-5 won by decision over Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic) 36-7 (Dec 4-0)

145 pounds: Consolation Round 2: Boden White (Denver) 39-6 won by tech fall over Cody Cox (Lake Mills) 13-6 (TF-1.5 3:47 (18-2))

220 pounds: Consolation Round 2: Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) 40-6 won by decision over Jackson Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) 26-23 (Dec 9-2); Consolation Round 3: Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) 40-6 won by fall over Tate Dierking (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) 29-9 (Fall 5:53)