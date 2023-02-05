5 things to do this week: UTV fun run, Dr. Seuss birthday and more Published 5:39 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

1

UTV Fun Run

Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays will host its first UTV ride, a fun-run around the area of Emmons. The run starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, with registration at 9:30 a.m. The run will end around noon, and return to Good Shot for drinks and food. There is no fee, but Good Shot is discussing ways to make this an annual ride and possibly raise money for a cause. Any UTVs are welcome, tires or tracks, and there could be alternate routes depending on how snow-covered it gets. Everyone is invited. Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays is at 124 Arrowhead Drive in Emmons.

Email newsletter signup

2

Putt Putt fundraiser

Get your team of four and a designated driver signed up to golf nine holes from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday during the second annual Worth County Relay for Life Putt Putt Fundraiser. Each stop has a putting green and each team member will golf and record their score on a provided scorecard. Turn your score in by 7:30 p.m. at The Timbers. A freewill taco meal will be served. Cash prizes are given for the best score team and individual, lowest score individuals, best team name and best team costume. Cost is $50 per team. Pre-register at any of the stops before the event or the day of. For more information call 641-390-1578. The Timbers is at 500 Central Ave. in Northwood.

3

Dr. Seuss’ birthday party

The Albert Lea Public Library will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at 2 p.m. Thursday. Join them in the children’s library for stories, games, activities and cake. The library is at 211 E. Clark St.

4

Emmons SAL soup supper, chili cookoff and silent auction

American Legion Post 317 will host their annual chili cook-off from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The freewill donation soup supper includes a silent auction that will end at 7 p.m. Everyone can sample the chili and vote. Cooks should bring their crockpot by 5 pm. Cost is $5 per entry, and there is a prize for first place.

5

Art show

The Albert Lea Art Center continues its dual art show with Minnesota artist Teita Amberg and board member Lu Callstrom. The unnamed show, which has watercolors, acrylics, oil and mixed media, features over 20 pieces per artist, and some artwork will be for sale. The show runs through April 8. The Art Center is at 101 S. Broadway Ave.